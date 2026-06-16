Saints' Devin Neal: Nursing minor injury

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Neal (undisclosed) will be limited at minicamp due to a minor injury suffered early June, Erin Summers of ESPN reports.

Neal's exact injury remains undisclosed, but it doesn't appear severe enough to cause concern about his status for the start of training camp in July. Still, it's notable that the 2025 sixth-round pick will be limited at mandatory minicamp as he works to compete for a backfield role in Year 2. With New Orleans having inked new lead back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract in March and Alvin Kamara still on the roster, Neal appears positioned to compete with Kendre Miller (ACL), Ty Chandler and Audric Estime for reserve opportunities.