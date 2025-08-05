Saints coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday that Neal (hamstring) will miss "a few weeks" of practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Neal appears destined to at least sit out New Orleans' preseason opener against the Chargers on Sunday, and it sounds as though is status for Aug. 17 versus the Jaguars and Aug. 23 against the Broncos could be in jeopardy as well. The rookie sixth-round pick is competing for backfield opportunities behind Alvin Kamara with all of Kendre Miller, Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, so he'll work to return to the field as soon as possible.