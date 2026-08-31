The Saints placed Neal (hamstring) on injured reserve Sunday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Neal will be required to stay on IR throughout the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury designation. The 2025 sixth-rounder sustained a hamstring injury during the Saints' 34-0 preseason loss to the Rams on Aug. 22. Neal rushed 57 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns over 10 regular-season games in 2025 but will likely need to wait until 2027 for another shot in the backfield.