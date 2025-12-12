Neal (abdomen) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers while Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) has been ruled out, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Neal will lead New Orleans' backfield in Kamara's stead for a third consecutive game. He practiced in full Friday after having kicked off Week 15 with back-to-back limited sessions. In his last two appearances combined, Neal racked up 153 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 37 touches. He'll work to make the most of his opportunities again during Sunday's home divisional matchup.