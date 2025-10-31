Neal (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at the Rams, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, No. 1 RB Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable due to his own ankle injury, but coach Kellen Moore told Jeff Nowak of WWL New Orleans that the ninth-year pro is trending in the right direction entering the weekend. Considering Neal practiced fully Friday while Kamara remained limited, the former could be poised for a bump in snaps Sunday if the Saints opt to take it easy on the veteran. Neal, a rookie sixth-round pick, has three carries for 10 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 11 yards in four appearances this season.