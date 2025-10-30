default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Neal (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Neal maintained his activity level from Wednesday as he tends to an ankle injury. No. 1 RB Alvin Kamara also is operating with a cap on his reps this week due to a lingering ankle issue, but there's been no indication that either player is in danger of sitting out Sunday's game at the Rams. In Week 8 against the Buccaneers, Neal took over the No. 2 role following Kendre Miller's torn ACL, logging a 46 percent snap share and netting 11 yards on his three catches. Meanwhile, Kamara handled 51 percent of the plays on his way to 45 yards from scrimmage on eight touches.

More News