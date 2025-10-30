Neal (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Neal maintained his activity level from Wednesday as he tends to an ankle injury. No. 1 RB Alvin Kamara also is operating with a cap on his reps this week due to a lingering ankle issue, but there's been no indication that either player is in danger of sitting out Sunday's game at the Rams. In Week 8 against the Buccaneers, Neal took over the No. 2 role following Kendre Miller's torn ACL, logging a 46 percent snap share and netting 11 yards on his three catches. Meanwhile, Kamara handled 51 percent of the plays on his way to 45 yards from scrimmage on eight touches.