Neal (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Saints already have been without top RB Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) for now three straight contests, and Neal, his fill-in during that span, has been ruled out for the rest of Week 15. Neal thus will finish Sunday with seven carries for 28 yards and one touchdown and one catch (on one target) for four yards. Evan Hull and Audric Estime will be New Orleans' backfield options in the absences of Kamara and Neal.