The Saints selected Neal in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 184th overall.

Few would have found it shocking if Neal had gone as early as the third round, so in the sixth round he could prove a bargain for the Saints. The former Kansas star would ideally be a little more heavy (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) and would ideally have a little more speed (4.58-second 40-yard dash), but Neal's collegiate production was convincing on the question of his skill set. Neal really knows how to play, be it on running and passing downs, and if he gets his foot into the door history says he might be tough to put back on the bench. Neal might supplant Kendre Miller on the depth chart if Miller can't improve in his third year, though Neal is likely no threat to Alvin Kamara's usage.