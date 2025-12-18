The Saints placed Neal (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday.

Neal's rookie season thus is over with the Saints not eligible for a postseason berth after he sustained a hamstring injury this past Sunday against the Panthers. In 10 appearances (three starts) on the campaign, he totaled 57 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns, hauled in 17 of 19 passes for 104 yards and didn't fumble. With Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) currently unable to practice and in danger of missing more time, New Orleans appears poised to roll with Audric Estime and Evan Hull at running back for the time being.