Neal is expected to lead the Saints' backfield Sunday against the Buccaneers, as Alvin Kamara (knee) has been ruled out.

Kamara will miss a second consecutive game due to a sprained MCL. In Kamara's absence, Neal rushed 14 times for 47 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards during this past Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Dolphins. Evan Hull and Audric Estime are also on the roster, but they have combined for five carries and no targets this season.