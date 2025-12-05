Saints' Devin Neal: Set to retain lead role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Neal is expected to lead the Saints' backfield Sunday against the Buccaneers, as Alvin Kamara (knee) has been ruled out.
Kamara will miss a second consecutive game due to a sprained MCL. In Kamara's absence, Neal rushed 14 times for 47 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards during this past Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Dolphins. Evan Hull and Audric Estime are also on the roster, but they have combined for five carries and no targets this season.
