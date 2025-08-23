Neal (hamstring) rushed five times for 20 yards and brought in both targets for 10 yards in the Saints' 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Neal had missed the first two preseason games due to a hamstring injury, but the rookie sixth-round pick was able to finally get on the field Saturday. Neal was reasonably effective with his second-half opportunities, and he'll presumably have to beat out at least one of veterans Cam Akers, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Velus Jones to make it through final cutdowns.