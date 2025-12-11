Neal (abdomen) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Neal has filled in for the absent Alvin Kamara (knee) the last two games, racking up 37 touches for 153 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD during that stretch. The former is operating with practice restrictions this week due to an abdominal injury, while the latter still hasn't practiced since he sustained a sprained MCL in Week 12. If Neal avoids a designation upon the Saints posting their final Week 15 practice report Friday, he likely will remain the team's top option at the position Sunday against the Panthers.