Neal rushed seven times for 18 yards while catching five of seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Starting tailback Alvin Kamara (knee) was forced out of Sunday's contest in the first half and did not return. Neal -- who has been operating as the Saints' No. 2 option with Kendre Miller (knee) on IR -- took over lead back duties and finished with 61 yards from scrimmage on 14 combined touches. The 21-year-old Neal did most of his damage as a receiver with the Saints playing from behind right out of the gates. The sixth-round rookie could find himself in a favorable fantasy situation as New Orleans' starter in Week 13 if Kamara's injury forces him to miss next Sunday's tilt against Miami. Neal is worth a speculative add until more clarification on Kamara's injury rolls out during the upcoming practice week.