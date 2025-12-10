Neal was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an abdominal injury.

Neal has filled in for Alvin Kamara the last two games as the latter tends to a sprained MCL, with the former tallying 153 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 37 touches. While Kamara remained sidelined at practice to kick off Week 15 prep, Neal is dealing with a health concern of his own, which leaves Evan Hull and Audric Estime as the currently healthy RBs on the Saints' active roster.