Neal was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

No. 1 RB Alvin Kamara also is dealing with an ankle issue, but Neal's concern is a new one. In his first game acting as the No. 2 back in place of Kendre Miller (torn ACL) this past Sunday against the Buccaneers, Neal played 46 percent of the snaps, didn't see a carry and tallied three catches (on three targets) for 11 yards, while Kamara logged a 51 percent snap share and notched 45 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Such a breakdown of work may be the norm between Kamara and Neal moving forward, but with injuries in tow for both players, their statuses will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of their odds to be available Sunday at the Rams.