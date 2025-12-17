Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that Neal (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Neal will miss at least one game due to the hamstring injury that forced him out of New Orleans's win over the Panthers in Week 15, in which he drew a third straight start in place of Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle). With Neal now ruled out and Kamara still not practicing, Evan Hull and Audric Estime now become candidates to lead the Saints' backfield heading into a crucial Week 16 fantasy slate. Hull and Estime split time versus Carolina after Neal departed with injury.