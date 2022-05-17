site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Devine Ozigbo: Gets deal in New Orleans
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2022
Ozigbo signed with the Saints on Monday.
Ozigbo was waived by the Patriots on May 2 and now will join the Saints, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. Over the past four seasons, Ozigbo has appeared in 21 games for the Jaguars and Saints, recording 11 carries for 31 yards.
