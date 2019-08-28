Saints' Devine Ozigbo: Good to go
Ozigbo (undisclosed) played 15 snaps on special teams during Saturday's preseason win over the Jets, Herbie Teope of the New Orelans Times-Picayune reports.
Ozigbo shed his undisclosed injury in time to suit up for New Orleans' third exhibition match, and impressed on special teams. The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska is competing for a depth role on the 53-man roster, and his affinity for special teams could increase his chances of sticking.
