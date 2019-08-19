Ozigbo carried the ball eight times for 30 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.

The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska was on the receiving end of a one-yard toss from Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter. That successful red-zone conversion for Ozigbo could have been crucial to his chances of making the team -- one of his main competitors for a roster spot, Dwayne Washington, muffed his own red-zone target earlier in the game, resulting in a Chargers INT. Ozigbo has now made a positive impression in each of the first two preseason games, but he remains something of a long shot to find his way onto the Saints' 53-man roster for Week 1.