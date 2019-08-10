Ozigbo carried three times for 20 yards and caught his lone target for nine additional yards during Friday's 35-24 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Ozigbo looked impressive as a runner, ripping off an 11-yard gain and finishing averaging 6.7 yards per carry, albeit in a limited sample size. He's currently buried on the depth chart behind several more established veterans, but he helped his case for additional reps in this one. The starters should play more in the next contest against the Chargers, but perhaps Ozigbo could receive some extra touches in the latter stages.