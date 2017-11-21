Saints' Dexter McDougle: Signs with New Orleans
McDougle signed a contract Tuesday with the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
McDougle was waived by the Eagles in mid-November after making eight appearances with the club, during which he accumulated five total tackles. He'll now provide secondary depth and special teams assistance in New Orleans.
