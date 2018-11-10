Saints' Dez Bryant: Achilles tear confirmed
Bryant is expected to miss the next 8-12 months after tearing his Achilles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fears of a torn Achilles were confirmed Saturday, just three days after the wide receiver signed a contract with the Saints. The 30-year-old will now begin a rigorous rehab process, with the 8-12 month timeline putting his availability near the start of training camps for many teams in 2019. The Saints promoted Keith Kirkwood to the active roster to provide the team more depth, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see another heavy workload for wide receivers Michael Thomas and rookie Tre'Quan Smith in Sunday's contest against the Bengals.
