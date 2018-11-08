Saints' Dez Bryant: Availability uncertain for Round 10
When asked Thursday morning, head coach Sean Payton did not reveal whether or not Bryant will play Sunday against the Bengals, according to Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Bryant will have a chance to take the field in Week 10, but Payton said it was difficult to gauge his availability before seeing him practice. Payton figures to provide an update on Bryant's status either after Thursday's session comes to a close, or at least at some point prior to kickoff Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...