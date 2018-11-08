Saints' Dez Bryant: Availability uncertain for Round 10

When asked Thursday morning, head coach Sean Payton did not reveal whether or not Bryant will play Sunday against the Bengals, according to Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Bryant will have a chance to take the field in Week 10, but Payton said it was difficult to gauge his availability before seeing him practice. Payton figures to provide an update on Bryant's status either after Thursday's session comes to a close, or at least at some point prior to kickoff Sunday.