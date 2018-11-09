Saints' Dez Bryant: Bracing for news of Achilles tear
Testing on Bryant's Achilles is viewed as a mere formality, with doctors expecting confirmation of a tear, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bryant sent out a tweet that supports the notion of a ruptured Achilles, describing the incident from Friday's practice as "the ultimate test." He's listed as questionable on the injury report for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, but he wasn't expected to play even when he was healthy. Now looking at an extended rehab timeline, Bryant may have a tough time generating interest during the offseason. He just signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Wednesday, doing well to land with a likely playoff team in need of help at his position. Bryant celebrated his 30th birthday this past weekend.
