Saints' Dez Bryant: May have torn Achilles
Bryant suffered what is believed to be a torn Achilles at Friday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
While his Saints tenure may be in peril after signing with the team Wednesday, Bryant was listed on Friday's injury report as limited with an ankle injury, per Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Expect Bryant's status to receive further clarification following an MRI
