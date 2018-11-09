Bryant isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Bryant has only had two practice sessions to learn the offense since signing Wednesday, and the Saints reportedly want him to drop some weight before he plays in a game. Tre'Quan Smith should be in line for a heavy snap count against Cincinnati, with Austin Carr likely serving as the No. 3 receiver after Cameron Meredith (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. The Saints presumably hope to have Bryant available for Week 11 against the Eagles.

