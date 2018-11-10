Saints' Dez Bryant: Placed on injured reserve
Bryant (Achilles) has been placed on injured reserve, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Bryant is expected to be out at least eight months according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but an official timeline will likely come after the wide receiver undergoes surgery to repair his torn Achilles. The Saints will move on with a depth chart that features Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood as its four healthy wide receivers.
