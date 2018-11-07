Saints' Dez Bryant: Reaches deal with New Orleans

Bryant agreed Wednesday with the Saints on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL Network report.

Unemployed for nearly seven months after failing to find a team who was willing to meet his asking price, Bryant finally landed with New Orleans after working out for the team Tuesday. While Bryant has presumably kept himself in shape while he's been unsigned, his lack of recent practice reps within a team structure could result in the Saints easing him into their offensive system. Though the three-time Pro Bowler is clearly on the downside of his career, Bryant could press for a starting role once he gets fully up to speed with the Saints' playbook. For all their offensive excellence this season, the Saints have yet to find a quality secondary target to support No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas and backfield pass-catching standout Alvin Kamara. Bryant would likely to amount to an upgrade over the likes of depth wideouts Tre'Quan Smith, Cameron Meredith and Austin Carr, who have combined for less than 100 receiving yards and only 14 targets between them over the last three games.