The Saints selected Jackson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 161st overall.

Jackson consistently marked up the stat sheet at Appalachian State, as he posted 221 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, 8.5 sacks and three interceptions over his final two seasons. He's light for a linebacker linebacker at 6-foot, 233 pounds, but his 4.55 40-yard dash gives him range and provides immediate utility on special teams.