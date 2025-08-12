Jackson (ankle) recorded one tackle (one solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss against the Chargers.

Jackson spent the last four weeks of the 2024 season on New Orleans' injured reserve list due to an ankle injury, but he was apparently healthy again for the start of the 2025 preseason. He played exclusively on special teams during most of his appearances last year and will have to compete for a spot on the Saints' final 53-man roster.