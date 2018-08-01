Saints' Don Barclay: Scooped up by Saints
Barclay agreed to a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Barclay ended the 2016 season with the Lions after being placed on injured reserve due to a concussion. He played just three games for the team after spending his first four seasons with the Packers. The 29-year-old guard will now look to earn a spot on the Saints' roster entering the 2018 season.
