The New Orleans Saints have drafted another weapon for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough after selecting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyson brings exciting route running and playmaking ability to the Saints, but he may have trouble getting sufficient target volume or good enough quarterback play to be a true difference maker in Fantasy. Plenty of draft analysts had Tyson as their top wide receiver, and with great reason. Tyson's posted 75 catches, 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 and followed that up with 61/711/8 in nine games in 2025. What's the issue? Injuries.

Tyson has dealt with a torn ACL/MCL/PCL, a broken collarbone and a hamstring injury in his college career, but when he is on the field, he's electric. How good can he be for Fantasy in 2025? Well, I'm cautiously optimistic, but concerned about his upside. Chris Olave has had a target per route run rate of 25.5% or higher in three of his four NFL seasons, and that might cap Tyson's target upside at around 125. Tyson could still be a great Fantasy option with 125 targets, but I see that as a ceiling unless the Saints go very pass heavy.

Keep in mind: Since the 2014 NFL Draft (which was one of the best wide receiver drafts ever), there have been 16 WRs drafted in the Top 10, but only 5 finished Top 24 per game (Mike Evans, J'aMarr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Nabers and Tetairoa McMillan). Four of those 5 have proven themselves to be anywhere from great to elite players, so that's probably what it's going to take for Tyson to be a Top 24 WR in 2026. He's going to have to be one of those surprising rookies who plays better than we imagined.

I also have concerns about Tyler Shough regressing. What if he is this year's Bo Nix? Remember, Shough wasn't a highly regarded quarterback prospect. With all that said, I really love Tyson as a player and I'm excited about him. Another bonus: Kellen Moore has a fantastic history with WRs. In seven seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach, Moore has produced 10 WRs who have finished Top 30 per game in PPR. As of now, I'll have Tyson a little below WR30. I think he's a good pick in Round 7 in a 12-team league.