Saints' Drew Brees: Agrees to restructure
Brees agreed to restructure his contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The move clears up $10.8 million in cap room as the Saints attempt to re-sign backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and add tight end Jared Cook. Kicking the can down the road with Brees' contract is an annual tradition, with the team presumably resigned to taking a large dead cap charge whenever the 40-year-old quarterback retires. Brees won't have Mark Ingram (Ravens) by his side in 2019, but the addition of Cook would more than make up for the loss in terms of pass-game value.
