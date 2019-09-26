Saints' Drew Brees: Aiming to beat recovery timetable
Brees (thumb) told WWL New Orleans that his timeline for a return is "six weeks or so," but he believes he "can beat that," Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.
Brees got two opinions before undergoing surgery on the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right hand last Wednesday. In the process, an internal brace was inserted to potentially speed up his recovery, hence the reason for his optimism. Further aiding in Brees' thought process is the experience of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who had a similar procedure in 2017 and thought he could have returned after five weeks. Trout ultimately resumed playing a little more than six weeks after surgery, and he felt pain-free and had full range of motion when he did so. If Brees follows the expected timetable, he'll miss six games and be available again following the Saints' Week 9 bye on Nov. 10 versus the Falcons.
