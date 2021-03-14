Brees officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The writing for Brees hanging up his cleats has been on the wall all offseason, and it's fitting that his official announcement comes 15 years to the date that he initially signed with the Saints. In his career, Brees has earned 13 selections to the Pro Bowl and led the league in passing yards on seven separate occasions, not to mention earning a championship for New Orleans in Super Bowl XLIV (plus game MVP honors). It's all but a given that Brees' next stop will be the NFL Hall of Fame, but the Saints' quarterback position looks more uncertain. The team still has Taysom Hill (knee) under contract, while Jameis Winston is currently scheduled for free agency.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Renegotiating contract•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Could announce retirement soon•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Won't rush retirement decision•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Three INTs in season-ending loss•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Two touchdowns in postseason win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws three TD passes in win•