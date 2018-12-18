Saints' Drew Brees: Another down performance

Brees completed 23 of 35 passes for 203 yards and an interception in Monday night's 12-9 win over the Panthers. He also had a two-point conversion attempt intercepted.

Brees and the Saints did enough to get another victory, but it was by no means a vintage performance from the quarterback. In fact, Monday marked the third straight game in which Brees averaged under 6.5 yards per attempt, and even though his 203 passing yards were actually his most over that recent stretch, it still evidences his slide in production of late. Along with having a conversion attempt returned for two points the other way, Brees' first-half interception gave him a pick in four straight games. That comes after he threw just one interception through New Orleans' first 10 outings. With no touchdowns Monday either, Brees certainly had a forgettable display by his lofty standards and will aim to improve in Week 16 versus the Steelers.