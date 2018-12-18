Saints' Drew Brees: Another down performance
Brees completed 23 of 35 passes for 203 yards and an interception in Monday night's 12-9 win over the Panthers. He also had a two-point conversion attempt intercepted.
Brees and the Saints did enough to get another victory, but it was by no means a vintage performance from the quarterback. In fact, Monday marked the third straight game in which Brees averaged under 6.5 yards per attempt, and even though his 203 passing yards were actually his most over that recent stretch, it still evidences his slide in production of late. Along with having a conversion attempt returned for two points the other way, Brees' first-half interception gave him a pick in four straight games. That comes after he threw just one interception through New Orleans' first 10 outings. With no touchdowns Monday either, Brees certainly had a forgettable display by his lofty standards and will aim to improve in Week 16 versus the Steelers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...