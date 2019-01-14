Saints' Drew Brees: Atones for early mistake
Brees completed 28 of 38 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during the Saints' 20-14 divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on three rushes and fumbled twice, recovering one himself.
The future Hall of Famer's day couldn't have started off any worse, as he was intercepted by Cre'von LeBlanc on a deep throw down the middle intended for Ted Ginn on his first pass of the day. However, it was much more trademark Brees from that point forward, as he completed 28 of his subsequent 37 attempts, with 12 of his completions and 171 of his yards going to Michael Thomas. Brees also connected with Thomas for a two-yard score to cap off an outstanding 18-play, 92-yard march that took up 11:29 of the third quarter, a throw that was preceded by a two-yard hook-up with Keith Kirkwood in the second to begin the Saints' comeback from an early 14-0 hole. Brees will now look to repeat the feat in what could be an offensive showdown for the ages versus the Rams in next Sunday's NFC championship game.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Officially inactive for Week 17•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Won't play in finale•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Expecting reduced role Week 17•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: First 300-yard outing since Week 11•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Another down performance•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Modest numbers despite win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...