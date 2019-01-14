Saints' Drew Brees: Atones for early mistake

Brees completed 28 of 38 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during the Saints' 20-14 divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on three rushes and fumbled twice, recovering one himself.

The future Hall of Famer's day couldn't have started off any worse, as he was intercepted by Cre'von LeBlanc on a deep throw down the middle intended for Ted Ginn on his first pass of the day. However, it was much more trademark Brees from that point forward, as he completed 28 of his subsequent 37 attempts, with 12 of his completions and 171 of his yards going to Michael Thomas. Brees also connected with Thomas for a two-yard score to cap off an outstanding 18-play, 92-yard march that took up 11:29 of the third quarter, a throw that was preceded by a two-yard hook-up with Keith Kirkwood in the second to begin the Saints' comeback from an early 14-0 hole. Brees will now look to repeat the feat in what could be an offensive showdown for the ages versus the Rams in next Sunday's NFC championship game.