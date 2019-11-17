Saints' Drew Brees: Bounces back in Week 11 win

Brees completed 28 of 35 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints' 34-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on his three rushes.

After a touchdown-less performance in Week 10 against the Falcons, Brees bounced back nicely against the soft target of the Buccaneers' defense Sunday. The future Hall of Famer connected with Jared Cook, Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, Jr. for his three scores, while his 80.0 percent completion rate was a season high. Brees' 35 pass attempts were actually a low-water mark in any non-injury-shortened game this season, but that was a byproduct of a game script that saw New Orleans progressively separate in the second half. Having righted the ship, Brees will look to stay hot versus another division rival in the Panthers in Week 12.