Saints' Drew Brees: Bounces back in Week 11 win
Brees completed 28 of 35 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints' 34-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on his three rushes.
After a touchdown-less performance in Week 10 against the Falcons, Brees bounced back nicely against the soft target of the Buccaneers' defense Sunday. The future Hall of Famer connected with Jared Cook, Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, Jr. for his three scores, while his 80.0 percent completion rate was a season high. Brees' 35 pass attempts were actually a low-water mark in any non-injury-shortened game this season, but that was a byproduct of a game script that saw New Orleans progressively separate in the second half. Having righted the ship, Brees will look to stay hot versus another division rival in the Panthers in Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...