Saints' Drew Brees: Bounces back with two scores

Brees completed 26 of 36 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 31-19 win over the Jets.

Brees helped New Orleans reclaim the lead in the second quarter when he hit rookie phenom Alvin Kamara circling out of the backfield for a 10-yard score. He followed up with a four-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas in the fourth quarter after two earlier potential touchdown passes were overturned. Brees is captaining a ship that already has already provided the Saints with the team's most wins since 2013, but, unlike in years past, the team isn't living or dying on the strength of Brees' right arm. Kamara and Mark Ingram have run the show this season and combined for three total touchdowns on Sunday. Brees has been efficient, but also has just three 300-yard games this season and one contest with more than two touchdown passes. That's not the Brees we're used to. For comparison, over the previous five seasons, Brees has averaged 9.8 games per season with 300 or more yards and seven games per season with three or more touchdown throws.