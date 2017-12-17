Saints' Drew Brees: Bounces back with two scores
Brees completed 26 of 36 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 31-19 win over the Jets.
Brees helped New Orleans reclaim the lead in the second quarter when he hit rookie phenom Alvin Kamara circling out of the backfield for a 10-yard score. He followed up with a four-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas in the fourth quarter after two earlier potential touchdown passes were overturned. Brees is captaining a ship that already has already provided the Saints with the team's most wins since 2013, but, unlike in years past, the team isn't living or dying on the strength of Brees' right arm. Kamara and Mark Ingram have run the show this season and combined for three total touchdowns on Sunday. Brees has been efficient, but also has just three 300-yard games this season and one contest with more than two touchdown passes. That's not the Brees we're used to. For comparison, over the previous five seasons, Brees has averaged 9.8 games per season with 300 or more yards and seven games per season with three or more touchdown throws.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Ill-timed interception in Week 14 loss•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Plays second fiddle to run game•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Stifled by Rams•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Leads comeback in 385-yard performance•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Takes back seat to run game•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Lethally efficient in win•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.