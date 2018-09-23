Saints' Drew Brees: Breaks NFL completions record, adds five TDs

Brees completed 39 of 49 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns while adding three rushes for seven yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 43-37 overtime win over Atlanta.

Brees came in just 13 completions short of Brett Favre's NFL-record 63,000, and he passed Favre in the second quarter on just his 18th throw. He completed all four of his passes on the opening drive, including a 35-yarder to Michael Thomas on the first play and a four-yard touchdown to Ted Ginn. Brees got his team back into the end zone again with an 11-yard pass to Cameron Meredith and a one-yard strike to Zach Line. He took over with his legs late, rushing for a seven-yard score to tie the game with 1:15 remaining, then breaking that tie with a one-yard plunge in overtime. Up next for Brees is a Giants team that he burned for seven passing touchdowns back in 2015.

