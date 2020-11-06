Brees (arm) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
Brees was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation at the end of the week. Meanwhile, Michael Thomas never quite took that last step to full participation, but a 'questionable' designation suggests he could be back on the field for the first time since Week 1. The Saints could use all hands on deck against a Bucs defense that ranks No. 1 in DVOA against the pass and No. 4 in net yards allowed per pass attempt (5.7).