Saints' Drew Brees: Comes through in Week 2 battle
Brees completed 28 of 35 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Saints' 21-18 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.
Brees helped the Saints pull out a crucial early-season win by directing a trio of fourth-quarter scoring marches. After being stymied by a surprisingly stingy Browns defense through three quarters. the future Hall of Famer led a nine-play, 66-yard drive early in the fourth quarter that culminated in a two-yard touchdown toss to Michael Thomas. He then finished a brief four-play, 18-yard series with a five-yard scoring dart to Thomas, and spearheaded a six-play, 49-yard drive capped off by a Will Lutz 44-yard field goal go-ahead field goal. Brees now has a 5:0 TD:INT through two games, and he's shown an even better connection with Thomas that could have been expected. He'll look to continue New Orleans' winning ways versus the Falcons in Week 3.
