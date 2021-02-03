Coach Sean Payton told Will Brinson of CBS' Pick Six Podcast that he expects Brees to make an announcement within the next couple weeks.

Payton likely is referring to a retirement announcement, though it's also possible Brees could surprise us and come back for another season. The 42-year-old QB completed at least 70 percent of his passes for a fifth straight season in 2020, but the Saints once again came up short in the playoffs -- a recurring theme throughout the second half of Brees' career. Payton has been clear about his desire to re-sign Jameis Winston, so it sounds like the Saints' coach expects Brees to retire.