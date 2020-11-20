The Saints haven't yet decided if Brees (ribs) will be placed on injured reserve, but coach Sean Payton did say the transaction will happen before Sunday's game if it's going to be done, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Brees is expected to miss at least two games while he recovers from multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung. What the Saints have to decide before Sunday is whether he has any shot to return for Week 13 against the Falcons (Dec. 6). If not, the team will place Brees on injured reserve and officially rule him out for the next three games. The Saints haven't announced their fill-in starter at quarterback, but multiple reports suggest it will be Taysom Hill getting the nod this Sunday against Atlanta, while Jamies Winston is expected to be the backup.