The Saints are preparing for Brees (ribs) to miss some time, though it isn't a sure thing yet, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The quarterback has been diagnosed with a rib contusion and now needs an MRI to check for cartilage damage. It sounds like the Saints could take a cautious approach even if the MRI brings good news, as Brees was already dealing with a minor shoulder injury and might benefit from a week or two of rest. It helps that the Saints have a solid backup in Jameis Winston, who completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the 49ers.