Brees (ribs) has progressed quicker than expected and could be ready to return from injured reserve ahead of the Saints' Week 14 game in Philadelphia on Dec. 13, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brees will miss his third straight game Sunday in Atlanta after suffering 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in a Nov. 15 win over the 49ers, but he took a step forward this week, when he was spotted throwing on the side during practice. The Saints will have to designate Brees to return from IR before he's eligible to take part in practices with the main group, but he appears poised to get on the field in some capacity when the team resumes working out Wednesday. Assuming that's the case, the Saints will likely assess Brees' condition over their three Week 14 practice sessions before deciding whether he's fit to start against Philadelphia, or if Taysom Hill will be under center for another contest.