Saints' Drew Brees: Dealing with lawsuit
Brees missed some spring practices while dealing with a lawsuit against a California jeweler, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Given his wealth of experience in coach Sean Payton's offense, Brees shouldn't be impacted by a few missed practice sessions in May and June. He's once again set up with an excellent situation, as the Saints replaced Mark Ingram with Latavius Murray and later signed tight end Jared Cook. The team did lose starting center Max Unger to retirement, but then acquired two potential replacements in free-agent signing Nick Easton and second-round pick Erik McCoy. With Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk locked in at the tackle spots, Brees should still be well protected as he looks to rebound from a modest finish to the 2018 campaign. A healthier season from Ted Ginn and continued development from Tre'Quan Smith could lead to a more balanced passing game that isn't so dependent on quick passes to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.
