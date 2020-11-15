Brees didn't take the field for the Saints' first drive of the second half Sunday against the 49ers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Brees is questionable to return due to a rib injury.

Brees was driven into the turf by 49ers defensive tackle Kentavius Street late in the second quarter, a play that drew a penalty for roughing the passer. The Saints continued to use Brees, as they normally would, for the rest of the half, drawing up six passes and a handoff to Alvin Kamara for a short TD. However, Brees remained on the sideline with his helmet on while Jameis Winston took over the Saints offense after halftime. The Fox broadcast relayed Brees is "not feeling 100 percent," and a rib issue is to blame for his continued absence.