Saints' Drew Brees: Delivers three touchdowns in rout

Brees completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 253 yards and three touchdowns, losing a yard on one carry in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The longtime vet was at it again Sunday, delivering a flawless performance in the blowout victory. Brees finishes the year on a high note, after accounting for 23 total touchdowns to just one pick over the Saints' final seven games, throwing for at least three passing scores in six of those contests. After back-to-back heartbreaking losses in the playoffs, Brees will have at least one more postseason to lead his team to a Super Bowl before becoming a free agent in 2020.