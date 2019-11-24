Saints' Drew Brees: Demonstrates trademark accuracy
Brees completed 30 of 39 pass attempts, throwing for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 34-31 win against the Panthers.
The 12-time Pro Bowl signal-caller has been his typically dominant self since returning from the thumb injury that cost him five games earlier this year, completing 76.5 percent of his pass attempts and throwing to a 9:2 TD:INT since Week 8. Brees remains a top-shelf fantasy option heading into his Week 13 matchup against Atlanta, as he will be facing a Falcons defense Thanksgiving night that surrendered 313 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston on Sunday.
